Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $708,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

