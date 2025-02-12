Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 67.7% in January

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.71. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

