Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,128,000 after buying an additional 851,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after purchasing an additional 551,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,175,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 465,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

