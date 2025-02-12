Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 30,586 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

