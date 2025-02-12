Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,405,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21.

