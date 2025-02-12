Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $217.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.71 and its 200-day moving average is $204.33. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $221.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

