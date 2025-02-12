Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,479 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

