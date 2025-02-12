Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,273 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,960,000 after acquiring an additional 397,345 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $258.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $259.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.54. The company has a market capitalization of $295.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

