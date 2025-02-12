Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,897.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,941.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,475.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.