Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $654,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

