Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $416,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 66,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

