Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,647 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after buying an additional 602,911 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $182,162,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,903,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $333.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.10. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.98 and a twelve month high of $336.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

