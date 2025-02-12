Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $208.65 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

