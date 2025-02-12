Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,605 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

