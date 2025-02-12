Stephens Inc. AR Sells 511 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,356,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,392.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,575.73. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

