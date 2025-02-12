Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,964 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

