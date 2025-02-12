Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 13,134 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.45% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.