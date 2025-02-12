Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 372.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,602 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of G. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Genpact by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,545.60. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $1,558,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

