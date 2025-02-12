Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.46 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUGFree Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.38% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 150.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (BATS:FAUG)

