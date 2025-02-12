Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDECFree Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:FDEC opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

