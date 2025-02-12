STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43, Zacks reports. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.4 %

STAG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,719. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

