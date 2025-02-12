STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43, Zacks reports. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 5.27%.
STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.4 %
STAG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,719. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.
STAG Industrial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.51%.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
