SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

SPSC stock opened at $152.72 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,230 shares of company stock worth $6,379,187. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 63.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

