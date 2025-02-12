Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Monday, November 18th.
In related news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,314.97. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,760. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
