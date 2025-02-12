Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 234.3% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPRX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,516. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Spear Alpha ETF has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Spear Alpha ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spear Alpha ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Spear Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

