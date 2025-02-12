SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.23 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 2555274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,374 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,539 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

