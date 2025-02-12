SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $446.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.