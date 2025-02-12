S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Posts Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36, Zacks reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. S&P Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-17.250 EPS.

S&P Global Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $540.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.36. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $542.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

