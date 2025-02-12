Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New $834,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $752.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.23. The company has a market capitalization of $296.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

