Sovran Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,510 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Sovran Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $377,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

