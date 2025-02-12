Sovran Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

