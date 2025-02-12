Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

