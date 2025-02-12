Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 214,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 86,678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

