Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance

Sound Point Meridian Capital stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,179. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

Get Sound Point Meridian Capital alerts:

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at Sound Point Meridian Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $81,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,984.32. This represents a 20.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $121,850.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPMC

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.