Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.42. The stock has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $243.35 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

