Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

