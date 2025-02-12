Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 157 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,887,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,469,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,171,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.