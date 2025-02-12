Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 157 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,887,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,469,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,171,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.