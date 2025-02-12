Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,023,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 633.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,695,000 after acquiring an additional 278,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,677.10. The trade was a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,205 shares of company stock worth $6,558,347 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sempra Trading Up 1.4 %
SRE stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.