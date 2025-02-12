Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after purchasing an additional 661,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,680,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,449,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,545,000 after acquiring an additional 277,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

