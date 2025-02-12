Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

