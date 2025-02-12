Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

