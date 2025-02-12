Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 685593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCGLY. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.