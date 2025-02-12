Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Jesus Arregui Sells 6,451 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $336.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Snap-on by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

