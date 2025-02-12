SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.31%.

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 11,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,605. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

