Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

