Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance
Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
