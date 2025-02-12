Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Shares Acquired by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 1.43% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 14,248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,219 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,920,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,720,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 262,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

BATS TYA opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

