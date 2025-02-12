SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.84 and last traded at C$16.84, with a volume of 177932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.94.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.51.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.9510067 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas.

