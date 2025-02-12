Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Expands By 253.7%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 253.7% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CXSE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. 39,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The company has a market cap of $416.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

