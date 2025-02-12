Short Interest in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Declines By 85.7%

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UFIV traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. 2,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is a positive change from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UFIV Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.02% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

