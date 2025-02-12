Short Interest in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Declines By 85.7%

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ UFIV traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. 2,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $50.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is a positive change from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIVFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.02% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

