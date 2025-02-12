Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Drops By 73.4%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 3.1 %

THTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.26. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.