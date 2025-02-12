Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Decreases By 65.1%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the January 15th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soligenix stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 4.69% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Price Performance

Shares of SNGX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.83. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

